In the past few hours, a state of sadness dominated the pioneers of social media platforms, after the news of the death of the most famous flower seller, the 80-year-old whose image was associated with roses and flowers, spread through the Central Post Square magic and beauty years ago.

And after decades of continuous activity and caring for the harmony of roses with elegance and love for the profession, sadness descended on the square that “my uncle Muhammad” had always been keen on its beauty and cleanliness, so he transformed it with time from an activity from which he earns a living, to an integral part of the decoration of the city of Algeria.

“My uncle Mohamed, who used to sell us beautiful bouquets of roses at the Central Post Square, is leaving us.” With this phrase, many Algerians commented on his sudden departure. Today, they pass by the store with signs of sadness evident on their faces, and they find it closed.

Everyone who knew the man closely testifies to his loyalty to the profession of selling roses from an early age, and the evidence for this is his return from France and settling in Algeria after independence, to continue selling roses and decorating Algerian wedding processions with them.

Farouk, one of those who knew the deceased closely, said: “My uncle Muhammad Bouakaz will remain associated with the memory of the city of Algeria, and this place has been immortalized with his sincere love for roses and beauty.”

He added to “Sky News Arabia” in front of the deceased’s shop: “He chose this profession, like all the people of his region from which he hails, Tadmait, east of the capital. It was previously known that the most famous flower sellers in the capital hail from this region.”

He continued, “After a period of his youth spent in France, he returned to Algeria after independence and maintained his profession of selling roses, until he moved to this kiosk. I have known him in this place at least since 2001, preserving his screen and his continuous service to customers and visitors.”

It is reported that in 2021, the “Algeria Roses” shop won the award for the best flower shop in the central municipality of Algiers in a municipal competition.

Invitations to keep the booth

Citizens expressed their wish for the survival of this shop, especially since it has turned into a joyful decoration in the center of the capital, due to its symbolic value and beauty.

Algerians suggested that roses be gifted and placed in front of the deceased’s place, in an initiative honoring his memory, especially since he maintained the profession of a flower seller who struggled with time to survive, and he was the one who always repeated, “There is no country without roses.”