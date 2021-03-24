Together for Change on Wednesday repudiated the decision of the national government to leave the Lima Group, which was created to manage a peaceful solution to the crisis that Venezuela is going through where, as ratified by former Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, “lives a dictatorship.”

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his discomfort that the measure was formalized on March 24th, when Argentina commemorates a new anniversary of the coup that started the last military dictatorship.

“I think it is a gesture of evil, it is too much, it is the day that Argentines remember what the dictatorship was. Using it that day takes away from the day we have just lived, because it cannot be, to defend the democracy of that way. It is clear, for a large group of people and many countries, that Venezuela is undergoing a dictatorship. So, doing it today is too much, “Faurie lamented in dialogue with TN.

The former government official led by Mauricio Macri considered that the decision made by the Foreign Ministry “is a clear example of how badly Argentina is positioned.”

“Argentina has to decide where it stands in the world, who are the countries with which Argentina is linked, identifies itself,” he emphasized. Followed, he considered that the departure of the Lima Group is a “message to (Nicolás) Maduro, who says ‘we have complied with you by not being in the sector that criticizes you.’

Online, earlier the head of the JxC bloc in the Chamber of Deputies, the benchmark of Cordovan radicalism Mario Negri, spoke: “On the most significant day for the fight for Human Rights in Argentina, the Government has the bad sense to announce that he is withdrawing from the Lima Group that internationally condemns the violation of human rights in Venezuela. A major nonsense, “he said on his Twitter account.

The PRO head, Patricia Bullrich, also questioned both the decision and the fact that it was formalized when Argentina commemorates another anniversary of the coup.

“Let us have memory. Today March 24, Argentina left the Lima Group to support the Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela. This gesture is totally contrary to what Fernández said during the campaign,” warned the former Minister of Security.

Another of the referents of the opposition coalition that came out to repudiate the decision of the national government was the national deputy for Mendoza Luis Petri, who considered that the measure is part of the “paradoxes of a government without destiny.”

“Today March 24, Argentina leaves the Lima Group, in support of the Maduro dictatorship, which violates the human rights of millions of Venezuelans,” Petri completed.

For his part, Álvaro de Lamadrid targeted Vice President Cristina Kirchner. “The hooded diplomacy of Cristina Kirchner supports Maduro because his fall can lead to prison when Venezuelans can judge the crimes of the Miraflores clique,” he accused.

The Argentine government justified its withdrawal by pointing out that “the actions promoted by that bloc at the international level have not led to anything” “seeking to isolate the Government of Venezuela and its representatives.”

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry, which leads Felipe Solá, through a press release released this afternoon.

In addition to Argentina, which is now formalizing its withdrawal from the bloc, the Lima Group is made up of thirteen other countries on the continent: Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Guyana and Santa Lucy.

“Once again, we reiterate that the best way to help Venezuelans is by facilitating an inclusive dialogue that does not favor any particular sector, but rather to achieve elections accepted by the majority with international control,” the Palace statement said. San Martin.

