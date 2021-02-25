The departure of the Kuwaiti artist Mishary Al-Balam, due to his infection with Corona

Kuwaiti artist Mishari Al-Balam died at the age of 49, of complications from his infection with the new Corona virus, according to what Kuwaiti media reported.

Al-Balam entered the hospital a few days ago, after being infected with the virus.

He later announced that his health had deteriorated after the low level of oxygen.

The late artist played a number of roles during his artistic career, as he played a character with epilepsy in the series “Paths of Doubt” and the role of the deaf and mute in the series “Jarrah Al-Zaman.”

Balam, born in 1972, is one of the faces that has recently emerged in the art scene.

Before entering the hospital, the late man used to photograph a number of artworks, including “The Trail of Love” and “The Absent Will” with a number of Kuwaiti and Gulf drama stars.

He began his artistic career in 1991 with the participation in the play “Free Kuwait”.