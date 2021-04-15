Ezzedine Burke – “The poet died! / He fell captive to honor,” says the Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov, and because “death (…) does not like to wait,” as Mahmoud Darwish says, the star of the French poet Bernard Nol (1930-2021) has fallen Its 90th candle went out on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

A multidisciplinary poet, writer, and art critic, his poetic experience constituted a milestone in the cartography of contemporary world poetry since his first volume, “Abstracts of the Flesh”, in 1956. He was kidnapped by death, who was present in his works since his last collection of poems, “Poems of Death,” 2017.

He wrote in his first volume, that “nothing but a remnant from which the body can start again”? Or “resurrection” through language, as if he is predicting his resurrection from his words that he will leave after him!

If Francis Bong was considered the poet of “object bias”, then Bernard Noel was the poet of “body bias.” The poet triumphed throughout his experience of the body and the presence in it and through it. Or as he says in “The Book of Forgetting”: “My body is my only place, but it is not considered except by a name, and this name has a function to restore it to oblivion, which it was formed from.” But is the poet forgotten?

Bernard Noel has always expressed that he was deeply affected by the violence he knew throughout his youth, the Second World War of course, then the discovery of camps, the atomic bomb and the scattered global revolutions … and in the fifties of the last century, the Algerian war and other wars in our Arab homeland, in which he made important friendships With great Arab poets he translated for them and translated for him.

After “Body Extracts,” it took nearly ten years of resounding silence to write a new book. His author, “The Face of Silence,” appeared in 1967. But it was the events of May 68 that really had an effective role in editing his writings, blowing up the barriers of self-censorship, or as he says: “It was an intimate rebellion, it was suicidal and liberating at the same time.”

Noel writes about the body and the body, and therefore he writes for the escaped and fleeting, and for this it was not a coincidence that he devoted a book about forgetting and writing it, about the disappearance of the world and melting into it, through writing. That is why he will also go to the experience of “inside”, to the fragile and hissing in us, to light and graceful. “Inside the interior, it is the refuge, which Bernard chose to restore, once again, the vision of what must be seen or what words cannot see from outside this double interior, which is hidden from the eye confused by the things of the outside, whatever those things are.”