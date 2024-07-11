The great Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi passed away after a long poetic journey, leaving behind a legacy of immortal national and social poems.

The late poet was born and lived in Al Ain, and was one of the first poets to establish the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi.

He was also a member of the Eastern Region Poets Council in Al Ain, and one of the founders of the council on Abu Dhabi TV, in addition to his community presence with his beautiful personality and his love and support for poets.