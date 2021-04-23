The departure of the Egyptian musician Khaled Al Amir

The Syndicate of Musical Professions in Egypt mourned the great musician Khaled Al-Amir, who left our world, on Friday.

The “Al-Ahram Gate” website quoted the head of the Musicians Syndicate, artist Hani Shaker, and the board of directors of the Syndicate of Musical Professions mourning them “with great sadness and sorrow for the great musician Khaled Al-Amir, who left our world a few hours ago.”

Khaled al-Amir died after entering the hospital several days ago. Egyptian websites reported that the deceased was hospitalized a few days ago due to his infection with the Corona virus.

The late presented many distinctive tunes to a large number of singers, including the artist Hani Shaker, Mayada Al-Hinnawi, Latifa, Shadia, Muharram Fouad, Fahd Ballan, Fayza Ahmed, Suad Muhammad.

He also composed most of the plays of the artist Fouad al-Muhandis and Shweikar, in addition to the music of several films, including the film “The Dancer and the Politician”.