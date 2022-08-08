Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Ali Jassim Ahmed Al Ali, Dean of Emirati parliamentarians, left an imprint on the achievements of the Federal National Council over a period of 32 years, contributing to the service of the nation and the people. During his parliamentary career, he was able to discuss many important issues at the national and international levels.

Ali Jassim, who is 67 years old, assumed the position of General Manager of Umm Al Quwain Radio Network, and contributed to its development and upgrading of its services, through which he made achievements.

Ali Jassim is considered one of the sons of Umm Al Quwain, and his relationship with the people is good, and he has love among citizens and residents, especially senior citizens. And suggestions that contribute to the development and improvement of services.

A large gathering of worshipers performed the funeral prayer for the deceased, yesterday noon in the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain, and tweeters and activists circulated through various social media, the news of his death, praying to God Almighty to cover him with his vast mercy, and inspire his family patience And solace.