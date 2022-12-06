December 6, 2022 09:42

Kirsty Alley, the two-time Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her role in the hit TV series “Cheers”, said she died Monday at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, a representative said.

Her death was also confirmed by a statement published by her son and daughter on her official account on Twitter, in which they said that she had died after receiving treatment for cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida. “To all of our friends around the world…we are saddened to inform you that our wonderful, strong and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer that was only recently discovered,” the statement from True and Lily Parker read.

They added in the statement, “She was surrounded by her closest family members and fought with great strength .. And just as she was a wonderful creator on screen, she was an even more wonderful mother and grandmother.” Ally won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her outstanding performance as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers, which she starred in from 1987 to 1993. She won her second Emmy Award in 1994 for the movie TV (David’s Mother) “David’s Mother”.

Ally also appeared in several films during the 1980s and 1990s, including “Look Who Is Talking,” “It Takes Two,” and “Deconstructing Henry.”

Source: agencies