Jock Zonfrilo’s family confirmed the news of his death on Monday and said in a statement: “Husband, father, brother, son and irreplaceable friend passed away Sunday in Melbourne.”

The cause of death was not disclosed, but the British newspaper “The Guardian” quoted a Victoria Police spokesman as saying that the death had not been treated as “suspicious” and that a forensic report would be prepared.

The British Daily Mail reported that the body of the beloved cook was found in a luxury hotel in Melbourne, and the circumstances surrounding his death are still mysterious, especially since the hotel administration denies his death there.

“With utterly broken hearts and without knowing how we can navigate life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday (Monday),” Zonfrilo’s family added in their statement.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told (about him), but at this time we are too immersed to put it into words.”

“For those who crossed his path, became his friends, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scotsman in your hearts.”

It is noteworthy that the new season of “MasterChef Australia” was scheduled to be shown on Monday night, but the “Network 10” network on which the program is shown confirmed that it will not be broadcast this week, out of respect for the death of the chef.