Monday, March 22, 2021
The departure of the artist Fawzia Abu Zaid

March 22, 2021
Fawzia Abu Zeid

The death of the artist, Fawzia Abu Zaid, was announced this evening, Monday, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to what was reported by Al-Ahram.
The website quoted actor Munir Makram, a member of the Representative Professions Syndicate, as saying through his Facebook account this evening, the artist’s death.
Abu Zaid participated in several artistic and dramatic works, including the series: “Al-Maghir”, “Ra`fat Al-Hagan 2”, “Habib Al-Rouh” and “Dreams of Asafir”, among others.
She also participated in films including: “The Magician, Congratulations”.
The last work of the late was the series “Days of Love and Shakawa” starring Manal Salama, Ahmed Al-Tohami, Maha Ahmed, Ola Rami, Muhammad Suleiman, Rania Youssef, Jamal Ismail and Mimi Jamal, and the series was written by Muhammad Al-Toukhi and directed by Safwat Al-Qushayri.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

