Within the Tuzos de Pachuca a huge squad cleanup is approaching, it is no secret to anyone that the bulk of the squad, especially several of the players who already had a past within the club, have experienced a division with Guillermo’s coaching staff Almada. That is why heavyweights within the Hidalgo State box are looking for accommodation either within the MX League or in international soccer.
Two of those sacrificed at the moment are Kevin Álvarez, who will sign with Club América, and ‘Chicho’ Arango, who with less than 4 months in the squad has already returned to MLS. Another of the players who had packed his bags was Roberto de la Rosa, at the moment concentrated with the Mexican team, but who knew nothing about going to Spain with Real Oviedo, the club owned by Grupo Pachuca. But the movement has crashed.
Why won’t Roberto de la Rosa leave for Spain?
The coaching staff and the sports area of Oviedo have informed the people of Pachuca that Roberto’s loan is ruled out. The club wants to sign a center forward of Spanish nationality and in this way not burn an extra-community place to be able to use it in another area of the field, thus, the national forward is left without options from Spain and now it remains to be defined if he is looking for a new home in Mexico or remains within the Pachuca box for at least 6 more months.
