In America the competition has grown too much, so much so that several players who under the management of ‘Tano’ Ortíz or even a long time ago with Solari had a role as untouchable starters, now with André Jardine at the helm, have lost weight within the club and are sitting on the bench waiting to add minutes as substitutes in the best of cases, therefore, important departures within Coapa at the end of the tournament are not ruled out.
One of these cases, by far the most notable is that of Richard Sánchez, the Guaraní has lost his untouchable label in America after André Jardine has made Jonathan dos Santos exploit his best sporting level after a long time of being in the forgot. Today the Mexican even has options to renew long-term with Coapa, a situation that would accelerate the goodbye of Sánchez, who despite his desire to remain in the team, does not have enough resources to continue.
Richard has around 8 months left on his contract and the reality is that the América board does not have much desire to renew him even though the player wants to continue despite his new role. In addition, Sánchez has a good market in the Liga MX and the Eagles team understands that big money offers can arrive in December and in the worst case scenario, the guaraní can be a currency that interests several, one of them , Pachuca Group. The cards are thrown and if the decision had to be made today, the midfielder will leave América.
