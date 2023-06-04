Everything seems to indicate that the future of Edson Alvarez would be in Germany and it is that it is getting closer and closer to the Borussia Dortmund reactivate the negotiations for the Mexican or at least that is what the journalist says Fabrizio Romano who assures that the sale of Jude Bellingham could give way to the movement.

According to the source, Borussia Dormund has in mind to get everyone ready for the departure of the footballer, Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid and that once this is confirmed then they will proceed to look for the Mexican whom they have been following for seasons.

“Borussia Dortmund is prepared to reactivate contacts for the Edson Álvarez deal after Jude Bellingham’s negotiations with Real Madrid are completed,” reads the journalist’s social media post. He also adds that the “Machín” is excited by the news but that he must wait for the negotiations.

“Álvarez, enthusiastic about the move but awaiting an official proposal and from the clubs to start negotiations,” added Romano. Edson Álvarez has long sought his exit from Ajax because after just over 3 years he wants to try a new air. Among the options that were handled was Chelsea among others.

The American youth squad has a contract with Ajax until June 30, 2025, its last renewal was in 2021, so it is the moment in which Ajax could get more money from a possible sale. It is currently appraised at just over €35 million according to the Transfermarkt site.