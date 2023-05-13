After the semester of terror that Cruz Azul has experienced, the club has not lost a single day and this week they have started cleaning up the squad. He began by announcing the first three casualties for the summer, the right-back ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, as well as the two center forwards with very poor numbers in the year they were in the Machine, Michael Estrada who will have to deport Toluca as well as Gonzalo Carneiro, who returns to Uruguay with Liverpool from that country.
With the departure of this pair of offenders, what we have told you on many occasions in 90min is confirmed. Cruz Azul is going for the signing of a center forward for the next tournament and one of the names that they have probed for a long time is that of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, a man from the Pumas who would not look badly at a change of scenery because he knows that his His career within the UNAM cadre is stagnating, however, those from the country’s capital put obstacles to his departure.
Sources report that indeed, there are talks between the two clubs in Mexico City. However, it seems that the economic demands of the Pedregal team are well above what they expected to invest in Cruz Azul in the possible signing of Dinenno. Fact that although he has not thrown the signing, for the moment he has complicated it too much. Negotiations continue, but they are at a more than just complex point.
#departure #Juan #Ignacio #Dinenno #Pumas #Cruz #Azul #complicated
Leave a Reply