Beyond the tensions between the private sector and the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the departure of international banks from Mexico should be read as a worrying sign of the times. Added to the fact that López Obrador has confronted private initiative, limiting investment, several factors are combining that could make Mexico a less profitable destination for global banks. Among them, the economic crisis due to the pandemic, the new geopolitics as defined by access to vaccines and the lack of accurate information on the long-term impact of covid-19 on health.

This Wednesday, the agency Bloomberg reported that one of the world’s largest investment banks, JP Morgan, is in the process of closing its private banking operations in Mexico and is referring its clients to BBVA. JP Morgan has not made an official announcement about his departure, so the reasons are unknown. This is the second Latin American market that it has emerged from last year, when it closed its operations in Brazil. In an email, JP Morgan declined to comment on the news. BBVA and the Mexican Banking Association (ABM) did not immediately respond to requests for comment in response to the news.

“It takes me totally by surprise,” says Noemi Levy, an academic specializing in international banking and a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Despite the fact that the pandemic caused the deepest economic crisis in Mexico since the Great Depression in 1932, business conditions in the country for global banks are sustained, says the expert. “There is anger at what the Government is doing, but we must understand that now we are in a very strange situation due to the pandemic. With the geopolitics that we are looking at from the vaccine, the profitability conditions in the world are going to change. Things are up for grabs, we don’t know how this is going to end. “

JP Morgan, based in New York, is the third international bank to leave the country in the last three months. In December, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) reported on the closure of the representative offices of Canada’s Bank of Montreal and the Israeli Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, two banks much smaller than JP Morgan.

López Obrador’s first big announcement regarding investment was the cancellation of the largest infrastructure project of the previous Administration, a new international airport for the country’s capital. Contracts with construction companies were canceled and it was negotiated with investors. In the last two years, López Obrador has worked to protect the monopoly of the state energy companies, which has generated uncertainty and even requests for a change of course by the US Government, since it could be in violation of the treaty of free trade with the country, the T-MEC. The president has openly clashed with businessmen, whom he accuses of corruption and of having abused the state for years through “leonine contracts.”

The Mexican economy fell 8.5% in 2020 and foreign direct investment (FDI) has declined since 2019, the year López Obrador came to power. In 2020, the fall in FDI was 12%, according to the Ministry of Economy. Fewer and fewer foreigners invest their money in Mexican government bonds in pesos, and many of the wealthiest Mexicans have sought to withdraw their resources from the country to protect it from possible depreciation or instability.

“JP Morgan is telling us that it is not interested in the country’s economy, even if it is not merely because of the government’s mismanagement,” says Manuel Díaz, professor of financial stock operations at La Salle University in Mexico City and co-author of the book History of Foreign Banking in Mexico. “They are ceasing to see Mexico as an attractive country, and this situation not only has to be seen as a bad vision of the Government, but is jointly exacerbated by the global health crisis,” he adds.

However, the academic points out, the fact that JP Morgan has left Brazil and Mexico is worth studying, since the leaders of both countries have established very personal policies and, on some occasions, “totally incongruous” that affect the investments. “Bolsonaro has not given any signs that he is a really relevant statesman, he does not have the leadership of the country, he has handled economic policy and the pandemic very badly, in a terrible way. All this has raised the uncertainty and is much greater than the possible returns that they can obtain, ”says Díaz.

Bank of Montreal and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank are much smaller than JP Morgan and the rest of the well-known Wall Street banks, but having representative offices in the country was important, Diaz argues. These had representative offices in the country, but without passive operations. When Mexico opened its economy to foreign capital, many banks opened spaces to attract private banks, large investors and small entrepreneurs. “And it is worrying, even if it is a representative office, because they were here since the 1930s, despite all the ups and downs, waiting for the opportunity to participate, and this moment they did not survive it.”

Around the world, says Díaz, global banks are going to initiate a very important restructuring process because the pandemic continues, despite vaccination in many parts of the world, and it is not known with certainty what the long-term consequences of covid-19. “What they will surely make their capital move, so that it allows them to concentrate on the most profitable economies”, concludes the expert.

