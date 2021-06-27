The UAE bid farewell to one of its hardworking and loving men, the late Issa Abdullah Mohammed Buhumaid, who was a contemporary of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may his soul rest in peace, and held a number of positions in a group of government institutions that formed the nucleus of the service sector and building the development process in the Emirate of Dubai.

Buhumaid worked from a young age in the police and municipality, occupying a number of important and influential jobs in the emirate, and was a soldier who contributed to laying the foundations for government services in the emirate.

Buhumaid, the father of the Minister of Community Development Hessa Issa Buhumaid, was born in 1938, where he grew up in the Al Bateen area near Beit Al Budour, according to his account in an interview with Dubai TV, in which he said that his family’s home was located in the old gold market place in Deira.

Buhamid lived most of his life with his father and brothers, stressing that his father, who was working in buying and selling cloth, was honest and truthful, his testimony counted when a dispute occurred between two parties in the market.

Buhumaid studied at the Ahmadiyya School, where he was able to calculate and jurisprudence, in addition to learning the Qur’an. He was taught at school by a group of Emirati professors, such as Sheikh Muhammad Noor bin Saif Al Muhairi and Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani.

Buhumaid joined the Dubai Police when he was 17 years old, to rise in several positions for a period of four years, during which he took over the tasks of controlling entry and exit operations for people coming to Dubai through seaports, when the ships came from India and Pakistan and transported goods to Bahrain and Kuwait, During his work in the police, he was trained on inspection tasks in the immigration and passports sector.

Buhumaid’s work in the police continued until an order was issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, to transfer him in 1961 to the Dubai Municipality to work in the Water Department, and start with another group of his colleagues in implementing the first water extension project in the emirate by drilling 30 wells in Al Awir and connecting them to nine Lines in the Ras Al Khor area where a water distribution center was established. People used to bring tankers (tankers) in which they transported water to their homes.

According to Buhumaid (may God have mercy on him), he also worked in establishing a number of water distribution centers in Bur Dubai and Deira, and in the operations of connecting water networks to homes.

Buhumaid continued to work in the Water Department for 30 years, until his children grew up, studied at major universities, obtained higher degrees, and occupied important positions and responsibilities, when he resigned from his job and devote himself to working in the real estate sector.

• Buhumaid contributed to the implementation of the first water extension project in Dubai by drilling 30 wells in Al Awir.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

