The balance of transfers was again negative, registering 351 company losses, only surpassed by the weeks after the 17-O referendum



01/21/2025



Updated at 9:05 p.m.





Catalonia suffered last year the flight of 351 companies of its territory. A number of companies that preferred to move their official headquarters from one of the four provinces – especially Barcelona, ​​where the business network of the autonomous community is concentrated – to others…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only