Last Monday the departure of the Mexican defender was made official Cesar Montes to Espanyol Barcelona. The ‘Cachorro” will be embarking on a new path in his career as a professional footballer and wants to do it in the best way.
The player achieved what other of his compatriots did not. Some names sounded to go to the Old Continent, as is the case of Alexis Vega, Luis Chávez, and others to change scenery, such as Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, in the end, Montes gave the surprise.
Cesar Montes It has shown that with work, dedication and care, things are happening. The 25-year-old player is in his best stage as a footballer, he is mature and now he will seek to perform well on the other side of the pond.
Seven years defending the cause of Rayados de Monterrey They say it’s easy, although in the process the player has lived through everything, from injuries to moments of glory such as the league title won in 2019, two Champions Leagues and two MX Cups.
Due to his good performances, in 2016 he was named the best rookie player in the MX League, and just two years later he was chosen in the ideal eleven of the 2018 Toulon Hopes Tournament.
The departure of the “Cachorro” is added to that of Guillermo Ochoa to Italy, although the difference is that he had already spent part of his career in Europe. Without a doubt, the departure of the bastion is good news for Mexican soccer. Despite everything that has been experienced with the FMF and the Mexican team, this is redeemable for Mexico.
With a market value of 7 million euros, Cesar Montes goodbye to Rayados de Monterrey after having played a total of 265 games, with 13 goals and 10 assists. Without a doubt, he will be missed in Aztec soccer, although hopefully it will take him several years to return.
#departure #César #Montes #Europe #salvageable #aspects #soccer #year #Mexico
Leave a Reply