Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The death of the Spanish comedian Juan Joya Borja, the owner of the most famous laugh, turned into a conversation on social media, after his most famous laugh was associated with irony, with football fans around the world when losing a team and during some comic situations in stadiums and in all languages.

The Spanish comedian Juan Juia Borja, the owner of the famous laugh, which spread on social networking sites known as the “Laughing Spanish Man”, died after a long struggle with illness at the age of 65.

The Spanish newspaper AS revealed that the comic actor breathed his last in the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, where he spent a long time since he suffered from an incurable disease for a long time. Juan Joya Borja, or what he called “Laughter”, has gained international fame, thanks to his amazing laugh that is used in satirical videos and “memes” on social media, especially football fans, who used it to mock the loss of a team and other situations on the stadiums.

The laughs of Borja, nicknamed “El Resitas” spread among Real Madrid and Barcelona fans in the Clasico confrontations, and from there spread to the rest of the “derbies” in the world, in addition to combining the “laugh” with the goal shots, and the fans of the competing teams always responded in the same way. Borja’s fame began when he appeared on a program called “Ratonis Coloraus” in 2007, and in this video he talked about his experiences at work throughout his life, which witnessed many funny situations and burst into a fit of laughter in a comic way.

Juan’s video won great international fame after it was posted on YouTube in 2015, as millions watched it despite their unfamiliarity with the language. However, the fame came because of his hysterical and intermittent laughter, and it also gained popularity among the Spanish masses. Juan only competes with the retired basketball player Yao Ming, after his laughter during the press conference with the American Houston Rockets in 2009 turned into an icon of ridicule on social media, after one person drew it and the image spread widely despite the presence of the video.