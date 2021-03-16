The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs of the Government of Sharjah revealed that it had received 192 requests to process and settle the payment of insolvent debts to deceased citizens, in coordination with their families and the competent Sharia court – since it was assigned to follow up the affairs of the families of deceased citizens in the emirate in 2012.

This role comes within the framework of the department’s keenness to play its active and positive social role towards the citizens and fulfill its responsibility towards the society represented in serving the Emirati families and sensing the needs to provide them with a decent life and family stability.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah _ may God protect him and take care of him _ for the permanent directives of His Highness to repay the insolvent debts of the deceased citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah through the Debt Processing Committee in Emirate of Sharjah.

He explained that the Debt Treatment Committee paid 112,907,021.99 million dirhams in coordination with the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs by virtue of the jurisdiction of the department in following up on the affairs of the deceased citizens’ families, identifying the debts of the deceased, and working to settle them by counting these debts in cooperation with the court and then communicating with creditors.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the department has been working, since the establishment of the Department for the Affairs of the Deceased in 2012, to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah – may God protect him and protect him – by implementing many important initiatives to address the debts of deceased citizens, which confirms the importance of the pivotal role of the department In this regard.

In this regard, he emphasized the role played by the department to embody a continuous and lasting approach to wise leadership that meets the needs of citizens in providing a decent life for them and maintaining family and social stability even after death.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

