Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Department of Public Works and Agriculture of the Fujairah Government began implementing the seventh phase of the internal road network in different cities and regions of the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Director of the Department of Public Works and Agriculture, Salem Al-Maksih, confirmed that the department, under the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, began implementing its seventh phase of the internal roads project in the emirate, with a length of 70 km. In its sixth phase of the internal road network, it was able to implement internal road works in 6 industrial areas, with the efforts of the project workers in the emirate, including: Al Hail Industrial and Thawban Industrial in Fujairah, and the industrial areas in Dibba, Dhadna, Bidiyah and Al-Hala affiliated to the city of Dibba Al-Fujairah. Salem Al-Maksah pointed out that the sixth phase As part of the project, it targeted 15 areas and service institutions in several areas with a length of 60 km.

He confirmed that the project to develop Mohammed Bin Matar Street, which extends from Al-Seef Roundabout to the intersection of Al-Qasr Street, with a length of 3 km, has been completed. And go to their homes, and he added that the implementation of internal road works, in coordination with the municipalities of Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah, ensures the lighting of the roads, in addition to providing them with indicative and traffic signs and industrial speed bumps, which helps to regulate traffic and achieve public safety for drivers.