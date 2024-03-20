The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi launched the “Abu Dhabi Painting” initiative, with the aim of decorating the city with artistic murals executed by a team of artists, both citizens and residents.

These murals are being implemented in bus shelters distributed within the main areas of the city, including Al Nahyan area, Al Bateen area, Al Manhal area, Al Mushrif area, Al Dana area, and Al Montazah area.

This initiative reflects the department's commitment to nurturing local talent, as the participating artists worked for more than 800 hours to complete these artistic murals.

His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al-Sharafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, said: “The Abu Dhabi Painting initiative is an important part of our strategy to support local talent, and an embodiment of our city’s unique identity and the beauty of its cultural diversity, as these artistic works contribute to transforming public places in Abu Dhabi into dynamic, innovative display showcases that represent… By painting artistic murals on bus awnings, whose ideas address topics that enhance the sense of belonging among residents and visitors alike.”

The “Abu Dhabi Billboard” initiative represents a step to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for living, working, visiting and investing.

The department encourages the public to view these artistic murals that reflect the city’s culture and diversity.