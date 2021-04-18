On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai formed a special team to oversee the distribution of Ramadan meals this year in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai Economy and Watani Emirates Foundation, With the aim of controlling the distribution of Ramadan meals in coordination with charitable societies, directing the public and donors to the necessity to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures, and to avoid practicing some community habits such as distributing meals among neighbors, or distributing breakfast meals from homes to workers directly, because these practices may cause harm to health The safety of society and its violation of the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, and the protocols in force at the state level.

In this context, Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, confirmed that the formation of the team came to unify and coordinate field efforts to distribute breakfast meals, in coordination with the relevant government agencies regarding the Ramadan meals distribution service, as well as following up and monitoring the authorities ’violations. Not committed to issuing permits for Ramadan meals distribution service, pointing to the need for community members to deal with charitable societies and institutions accredited in Dubai as the concerned authorities and specialized in distributing meals to target groups, under the direct supervision of the department that works according to accurate standards and approved practices to maintain the health and safety of society.

He added that the process of distributing Ramadan meals attracted great attention from the “Watani Al Emarat” Foundation, as the number of volunteers reached 1000 volunteers, indicating that this number reflects the values ​​of giving rooted in the UAE society, which achieve social solidarity, cooperation, solidarity and community cohesion, explaining that the number of meals The approved charities have 86,500 meals, while the total food baskets amounted to 42,560 baskets, distributed daily at 20 main distribution points, where meals will be delivered to the largest possible number of individuals most in need, by vehicles to transport meals from the restaurant to the place of delivery.

Distribution points included: Silicon Oasis, Umm Hurair, Al Hamriya, Al Nahda, Hatta, Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, Al Khawaneej and Jebel Ali, with a total of 86,500 meals distributed as follows: UAE Red Crescent Authority 10,000 meals, Mohammed Bin Rashid Business Establishment Charitable and Humanitarian 6,000 meals, Dubai Charitable Society 10,000 meals, Dar Al Ber Society 20,000 meals, Tarahim Charitable Foundation 15,000 meals, Beit Al Khair Society 25,000 meals, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work 500 meals.

The total food baskets reached 42,560 food baskets for each of the Dubai Charitable Association 1,000 baskets, Isa Saleh Al Gurg Charity 3,500, the Dar Al Ber Society 3,560, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation 8,000 baskets, the Beit Al Khair Association 11,500 baskets, and the Tarahum Charitable Foundation 15,000 baskets.

Coordination Mechanism

The Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai confirmed that a flexible work mechanism has been developed that enables everyone to take control of matters by allocating responsibilities to all teams participating in the process, to achieve real benefit from it, explaining that the community’s commitment to procedures and controls confirms the extent of commitment to social responsibility to ensure health. And public safety, and calling on community members to the necessity of dealing with charitable societies and institutions accredited in Dubai in case they wish to donate food.

The mechanism included determining workers ’accommodations by the concerned team in the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, while Dubai Police will work to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures and measures at distribution sites. Charitable societies, in cooperation with the National Emirates Foundation, will begin to deliver meals to the housing official to be distributed to According to the number of the beneficiaries, while meals will be delivered to the beneficiaries outside the workers ’accommodations through the“ Hope Meals ”initiative implemented by Islamic Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities will work to determine the timing of the distribution of meals so that the process of distributing meals in the field ends before the time of breakfast, as well as issuing permits for the distribution of breakfast meals to public benefit agencies and social clubs to their communities after obtaining the approval of the Community Development Authority.

Preventive measures and control

The process of distributing Ramadan meals is subject to the monitoring and inspection process at the sites of delivering and receiving meals on a daily basis by directing donors and charitable people by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities to charitable societies to make donations in this regard, while non-compliant is violated based on the violation monitoring system by Dubai Police with the identity number of the violator in order to avoid repeated violations, while charitable bodies not committed by the department are violated, provided that the Community Development Authority takes over the violation of public benefit agencies, while the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality issue violations for restaurants and kitchens that accept donations and distribute meals from Without prior authorization, Dubai Municipality will sign the violation in cases of non-compliance with food safety procedures at distribution points.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

