Department of Health of Moscow: laziness is a protective function of the psyche

The Moscow Department of Health called laziness a protective function of the human psyche. About it RIA News told the specialists of the Department of Health of Moscow.

Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care of the Moscow Department of Health, said that the protective function of the psyche protects a person from unnecessary work, saving energy. According to the expert, in order to overcome laziness, it is necessary to understand the reason for its appearance.

So, Tyazhelnikov argues that the factors of laziness can be varied. One reason is the change in daylight hours, which can affect a person’s energy levels and mood. In addition, allergic reactions can also be the cause. The expert noted that allergy sufferers often experience apathy and fatigue during the flowering period of plants. And in the summer, a person may experience the so-called thermal laziness. To cope with it, Tyazhelnikov recommends drinking enough water, fruits and vegetables, and not overheating.

See also The last resisters of Azovstal Related materials:

Another way to overcome “thermal laziness” is to engage in physical activity. Through physical education, walking and other sports activities, blood circulation improves, which increases energy levels. “Finally, it is important to get enough sleep so that the body can recover and maintain a high capacity to respond to heat,” says the expert. Tyazhelnikov added that such bad habits as smoking, drinking alcohol and fatty foods, on the contrary, reduce a person’s energy level.

Georgy Kostyuk, head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Hospital, emphasized that fatigue and psychological problems can also be the causes of laziness: neurotic disorders, unconscious fears and complexes, depressive episodes and other mental disorders. As the expert notes, with fatigue that reduces energy levels, you should rest, change your occupation, and also experience new experiences. Kostyuk added that in the absence of motivation and the appearance of psychological problems, one should turn to specialists.

Earlier, psychologist Natalya Naumova suggested to older Russians a way not to lose interest in life. According to her, it is important to be able to relax and not limit life to household chores and family affairs.