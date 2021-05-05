The Department of Health Abu Dhabi has revealed the “Next Generation Nurses” program that targets workers in the nursing professions in the emirate and is expected to benefit about 15,000 nurses working in the health sector in the emirate, as it seeks to upgrade the competencies of the nursing staff and ensure that they provide health care services of the highest levels of distinction and quality. And in line with the latest global practices.

The department stated that the new program, which will be implemented next June, will enroll the first batch of the registered nursing staff, which number 250 nurses, in intensive training courses within 4 different stages, where the nurse will receive, with each time he passes a new phase of the four stages, special badges specifying his passing of the stage. Badges include the following in order: Qualified Nurse, Competent Nurse, Expert Nurse, and Distinguished Nurse.

The program is implemented in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Zayed Military Hospital, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Mediclinic Middle East Group, “VBS” Healthcare Group and “NMC” Healthcare Group.

Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said that the program focuses on enhancing the clinical and nursing care skills of the nursing cadres, which represent about 52% of the total health professionals working in the sector, in addition to providing the necessary support to them to master the art of communication and refine their skills in Coordinating nursing care on all axes, as well as providing an environment that supports the professional development of this group, who play a vital role in the health sector in the emirate.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

