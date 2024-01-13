The Abu Dhabi Department of Health granted Burjeel Royal Al Ain Hospital a license for the comprehensive emergency department, which was officially opened to provide specialized care for emergency and critical cases.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Engineer Ali Khalifa Al Qamzi, Director General of Al Ain Municipality, Dr. Saleh Faris Al Ali, Executive Director of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Center, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Lieutenant Colonel Saif Juma Al Kaabi, Head of the Ambulance Department in Al Ain City, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, and a number One of the notables of Al Ain.

Dr. Saleh Fares Al Ali said, “The participation of the Department of Health in opening the emergency department at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain comes in support of the services provided to community health, and we worked with the hospital administration and the emergency department at Burjeel Holding to support this department, to provide the highest levels of health care to patients in emergency situations.” “.

The 25-bed Emergency Department is led by a team of highly experienced emergency care professionals, including board-certified emergency physicians, nurses and support staff, who are dedicated to ensuring that adult and pediatric patients receive comprehensive care across a range of medical and surgical emergencies.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, expressed his gratitude for the support and guidance of the Department of Health, noting that the establishment of the emergency department reflects Burjeel Holding’s dedication to meeting the highest standards set by the Department of Health, and ensuring that Al Ain residents have access to first-class emergency healthcare services, and we are committed to providing Our communities with the latest standards of care, technology and medical expertise.”

For his part, Dr. Zuhair Al-Sharafi, General Manager of Emergency Services at Burjeel Holding, explained that the department is equipped with the latest medical and diagnostic technologies, and is staffed by experts trained in emergency situations.

“Our goal is to provide emergency care quickly, efficiently and accurately, ensuring patients recover faster and more effectively,” he said.

The Emergency Department contains a cadre of specialists who provide expertise in the fields of cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, general surgery, urology, internal medicine, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology, and others.