Malaffi, the first innovative platform for exchanging health information in the region and one of the strategic initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, added the “Patient’s Medical Risk Factor Profile” as a new feature that allows all physicians authorized to access the platform the ability to predict an individual’s risk of contracting certain chronic diseases or the possibility of exposure to an emergency Serious Health Based on artificial intelligence techniques and machine learning algorithms, it is developing predictive risk models based on available demographic and clinical data on the population of the emirate in my file.
Abu Dhabi has been able to consolidate its position among the world’s leading healthcare destinations, and as an incubator for innovation in life sciences and digital health in the region, as it continues to attract and develop the latest promising innovations in healthcare to ensure the health and safety of communities and continue to raise the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for investors and specialized competencies in healthcare. .
Recently, predictive analytics models have been used in many sectors, and in the health care sector in particular, they contribute to making well-informed and highly efficient clinical decisions to improve the quality of health care and achieve the best results for patients.
The patient medical risk factors profile in Melfi displays each patient’s risk scores against a list of prevalent chronic diseases such as diabetes, congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic kidney disease (CKD), high blood pressure, and severe health conditions such as heart attack, stroke, etc.* . Individual risk scores help clinicians make informed decisions and intervene to manage disease and protect members of the community from potential disease or hospitalization.
This feature currently uses clinical data of patients through the Melfi platform – including diagnoses, chronic health conditions, and laboratory test results – to identify patients at greatest risk of infection, and drug information will be added to future versions for more accurate prediction. Malaffi connects nearly the entire healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, including all the emirate’s hospitals and 2,000 public and private healthcare institutions. It allows more than 45,000 authorized users to access 900 million medical records for more than 7 million patients, according to the highest standards of privacy and information security.
Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “We continue our efforts to develop a healthcare system that has become today among the leading and most innovative systems in the world by taking advantage of the capabilities of artificial intelligence and applying the latest digital technologies to improve the quality of healthcare for the residents of Abu Dhabi and the region in general. The patient’s medical risk factors profile constitutes a major step in continuing the transition towards a preventive health care approach, which in turn contributes to the continuation of maintaining the health and safety of community members and moving towards achieving our vision of “A healthy Abu Dhabi”.
Speaking about the impact of the new feature on the platform, Robert Denson, Acting CEO of Malaffi, said: “We are sparing no effort to improve and expand the capabilities of Malaffi as an advanced platform to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and patients in Abu Dhabi, and support government efforts to achieve digital transformation in the sector. Healthcare.After connecting almost all healthcare institutions in Abu Dhabi, we are now able to make the most of the huge clinical database and population risk platform of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to provide additional value to Malaffi users. We are proud to be one of the few health information exchange platforms globally The world is expanding this functionality to support clinicians through the Melfi portal for healthcare providers. This will support healthcare providers with actionable data to improve the health of their patients by proactively addressing their health needs.”
On the importance of the new feature as well, Dr. Bakr Saadoun Ismail, Informatics Physician, Health Operations Department, in the external therapeutic services at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” said; And Malaffi Clinical Advisory Committee Member: “An important new feature of the Malaffi platform is the Patient Risk Assessment Tool. This position as doctors is a strong basis for treating our patients as it is based on extensive data at the level of the population of the emirate while providing a comprehensive record of medical visits for the individual in all healthcare institutions.”
