The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, has approved a number of pharmacies in the emirate to provide seasonal influenza vaccination.

This comes within the framework of the department’s continuous efforts to enhance community members’ access to preventive health services and ensure their availability in an easier and more convenient way, in a way that enhances their health and safety.

The list of approved pharmacies includes Al Manara Pharmacy – Yas Mall, Trust International Pharmacy, International Trust Pharmacy, and several branches of Al Ain Pharmacy.

The department is working on accrediting more pharmacies to provide seasonal influenza vaccination and other vaccinations in various parts of the emirate.

Her Excellency Hind Mubarak Al Zaabi, Executive Director of the Healthcare Facilities Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: As the regulatory body for the healthcare sector in the emirate and based on its commitment to placing the health and safety of society at the top of its priorities, the Department is keen to continue empowering the health sector to improve patient experience and enhance access and availability of the best services. Curative and preventive health services for community members with ease.

This comes as part of the Department’s efforts to further consolidate the emirate’s position as a leading healthcare destination and to achieve its vision of making Abu Dhabi a healthy society.

All adults over the age of 18 are eligible to obtain the influenza vaccination in pharmacies, and it is free of charge for holders of health insurance “Thiqa” and for groups most vulnerable to infection with influenza and its complications, such as health care personnel, pregnant women, the elderly aged 50 years and over, and pilgrims and Umrah performers.

Influenza is a seasonal disease that occurs due to the influenza virus. It mainly affects the respiratory system, especially the nose and pharynx. Symptoms range from mild to severe. Most people with influenza need a period ranging from a few days to two weeks to recover from their illness. Infected people may develop inflammation of the lung, ear, or sinuses. Or a general deterioration in health, and influenza may cause severe complications in young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases or immunocompromised.

Vaccination is considered one of the most effective ways to prevent seasonal influenza and protects against common virus strains that cause influenza. It is updated annually to ensure its ability to provide the necessary immunity to the body. Vaccination effectiveness reaches its peak two weeks after a person receives the vaccination. About 70,000 influenza vaccines were provided in Abu Dhabi between September and October. 2022, which confirms the significant increase in awareness about the benefit of vaccinations among the emirate’s community members.