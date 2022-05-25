The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi today announced the launch of the “Abu Dhabi Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Policy”, in an important step aimed at creating a work system that supports achieving the goals of the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The policy defines the conditions and criteria for establishing a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Abu Dhabi, and includes the principles for ownership, installation and management of electric vehicle supply equipment, the supply of electricity to such equipment, and the pricing mechanism for end customers.

With the aim of supporting energy transition efforts in Abu Dhabi and the UAE to achieve carbon neutrality over the next three decades, and in line with Abu Dhabi’s development vision, the policy anticipates a gradual increase in the use of electric vehicles on Abu Dhabi’s roads in the coming years.

Awaidah Murshid Al Marar, Head of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, said: “The policy of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is an important step on the road to enabling the growth of the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in the Emirate, in line with the economic diversification strategies in Abu Dhabi and fulfilling the Emirate’s commitments regarding the Paris Climate Agreement. and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He added, “Because the largest demand for energy comes from industry, construction and transportation, the Department of Energy realizes that reducing carbon emissions in these sectors requires providing electricity from clean and renewable sources. Therefore, supporting the transformation of the transport sector in the emirate to using electricity instead of fuel represents one of the areas Our main focus in the department, and in light of the proven benefits globally from the increased use of electric vehicles charged through the electric grid system, we have built a strong ecosystem to grow the electric vehicle market and infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.”

The policy of the Department of Energy supports the strategy of low-emission vehicles in Abu Dhabi, which aims to diversify the energy sources used and shift towards electricity supply, as part of the keenness to keep pace with the global movement towards the use of electric vehicles that are charged from electric networks, which allows with the development of the energy mix, an increase in energy use clean transportation as well as reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

Currently, the use of electric vehicles in Abu Dhabi is still in its infancy, but the Department of Energy expects that technological developments in the near future will increase customer demand for these vehicles, which are likely to spread in the emirate over the next decade and beyond.

The availability of charging stations when driving long distances is one of the main challenges that prevent customers from purchasing electric vehicles, as they worry that they will not be able to find a place to charge their cars when using them away from home.

This policy will contribute to enabling the necessary investments in the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles and addressing this concern, which in turn encourages consumers to purchase and use electric vehicles in the emirate.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, said that the new policy provides regulatory requirements and guidelines for benefiting from the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, taking into account the benefits to customers, the economy and the environment.

He added: “Most importantly, with the increasing prevalence of clean and renewable energy in our grid system, supported by major solar and nuclear projects in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles and developing the necessary policies to support the integration of new and emerging electric vehicle technologies across the electric grid is a major step forward. This is very important and would provide a practical solution to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector.”

In addition to the Department of Energy, the relevant authorities responsible for implementing the regulatory policy consist of a number of government agencies in Abu Dhabi, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Integrated Transport Center, the Department of Economic Development, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Al Ain Distribution Company, and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company. ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

It is worth noting that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved the strategy of low-emission vehicles in 2016. The strategy developed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport aims to support the use of low-emission vehicles within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as part of the world’s endeavor to commit to a new energy model.



