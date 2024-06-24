The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launched the summer awareness campaign to enhance the safety and security of liquefied petroleum gas systems, which aims to raise awareness of safety standards and implement best practices and new regulatory requirements in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign seeks to promote the safe use of petroleum products, and increase awareness of the culture of safety and security in the commercial, industrial and residential sectors, with a focus on daily users of liquefied petroleum gas.

The efforts of the Department of Energy’s work teams continue with gas operators, institutions and individuals during the summer months, as part of this initiative, to spread awareness of safety standards, provide the necessary support and ensure compliance with the new regulations.

Campaign activities include field visits to restaurants, shopping centres, hotels, residential buildings, villas and major factories.

Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs, made a field visit to Al Khalidiya Mall and the villas and buildings of Al Bateen Park in Abu Dhabi to review the central gas systems and provide the necessary support to comply with safety standards.

Al Qubaisi said, “Safety is our top priority, and through this campaign we aim to reach the largest possible number of partners and stakeholders, and build strong relationships with them to provide the necessary guidance and emphasize the importance and necessity of compliance with the new standards.”

During the inspections, Eng. Ahmed Al-Sayed Mohammed Al-Shaibani, Acting Executive Director of the Regulatory Affairs Sector for Petroleum Products at the Department of Energy, called on all operators of the sector and facilities to communicate with the Department of Energy to obtain any clarifications about the new regulations, permit system, and safety standards followed.

He said, “We are working to unify and activate the laws of the petroleum products sector, especially liquefied petroleum gas, in cooperation with the relevant partners in Abu Dhabi to ensure a safer, more sustainable, and more environmentally friendly sector.”

The proactive approach of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy reflects its tireless commitment to cooperate with all partners in the petroleum products ecosystem and other implementing partners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to create a culture of compliance, in order to provide safe and sustainable energy and water supplies in the emirate.

Al Shaibani stressed that the regulatory framework for the petroleum products sector aims to facilitate doing business safely and effectively with regard to all petroleum products in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in a way that serves public safety and the environment.

He added, “We are working with all partners and relevant stakeholders in the petroleum products sector system in the emirate to raise awareness of standards and learn about best practices, and this is the focus of the summer campaign to enhance the safety and security of liquefied petroleum gas systems.”

It is noteworthy that the Department of Energy was recently assigned to regulate all matters of petroleum trading in the emirate for all private operators except ADNOC. Within the framework of this assignment, the Department of Energy is working to build a unified platform to issue permits to regulate and monitor petroleum products trading activities and unify relevant standards.