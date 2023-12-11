The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai launched the “Dubai Unified Licence”, a new commercial identity that provides a unique identification card for existing and new economic establishments operating in the Emirate of Dubai, including companies in free zones, in cooperation with the Dubai Free Zones Council.

The Dubai Unified License is the first unified digital registry of its kind, bringing together companies in Dubai and free zones under one system for managing, classifying and sharing data, and an exclusive source of reliable digital information, including details of business licenses in the Emirate of Dubai.

A unique digital identification card will be issued to companies whose data has been verified and audited by the competent authorities, allowing them to maintain their latest information and data in the register and enhancing the ease of commercial operations in Dubai.

The Dubai Unified License greatly enhances the global competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai by providing a simplified approach to business operations. It will also contribute, by simplifying the establishment procedures and operational processes of companies in Dubai, to increasing the efficiency of companies and reducing their time consumption in establishing and managing their operations. Efficiency is particularly attractive to international investors and businessmen looking for a comfortable and easy business environment. In addition, the unified digital platform for this license enjoys a great deal of transparency and ease of access to business-related information, which will enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a vibrant and reliable investment destination, and consolidate Dubai’s economic position in the world, and is also in line with the city’s aspirations to become one of the world’s leading investment destinations. The three best cities for business and investment in the world.

The companies will be subject to comprehensive audit, verification, and oversight by the competent authorities in order to obtain their unique digital identity. In this regard, the department has issued more than 50,000 licenses so far, and more will be issued during the coming period, including all companies registered in Dubai and registered with the free zone authorities.

– Proactive vision.

On this occasion, His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: The sound proactive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is the basis for adopting strategic plans, initiatives and policies. This will ensure sustainable economic growth and enhance the city’s position as a global center for innovation and excellence. The Dubai Unified License constitutes one of the transformational projects within the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which ensures a commitment to facilitating doing business and establishing transparency and digital excellence as a key, in addition to achieving seamless integration with the advanced digital infrastructure that the emirate enjoys, taking advantage of the capabilities of our smart city to accelerate business growth. In order to make Dubai among the top three economic cities in the world.

The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai is cooperating with the Free Zones Council in the Emirate of Dubai to ensure the full implementation of the “Dubai Unified License” project, which ensures the achievement of its objectives. This cooperation represents great importance and a necessity to integrate the various aspects of this important initiative, ensuring a comprehensive approach to facilitate the practice of… Business in Dubai.

– one team.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarouni, Secretary General of the Free Zones Council in the Emirate of Dubai, said: The enablers of ease of doing business in Dubai have always been a fundamental pillar in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to build… A flexible and sustainable future economy capable of keeping pace with changes and turning them into opportunities. The Dubai License Project is the result of collective work in a one-team spirit and constructive cooperation between the Free Zones Council, the Dubai Free Zones authorities, and the Department of Economy and Tourism team. It also represents a model to be emulated in the integration of efforts from all specialties to complete the unified license system in record time.

The license number is issued based on the place of establishment of the company, whether it is in the city of Dubai or in any of its free zones. The Dubai Unified License comes to allocate a unique identity card for companies, enabling government agencies, service providers, and the public to have easy and quick access to company data, which contributes to achieving increased business efficiency and enhancing transparency and responsibility. The Dubai Unified License was designed in a way that ensures that company data is shared instantly between government and private institutions and service providers via a digital repository. This will enhance the sustainability of compliance in line with the national strategy to combat money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, and ensure an effective contribution to protecting the integrity of the UAE’s economy and the global financial system.

-Many advantages.

The Dubai Unified License includes many advantages, including: access to verified Dubai Unified License data in one digital repository, reducing the time and effort required to verify establishments during various types of transactions, and issuing no-objection certificates and permits for economic activities by government agencies. Within the framework of a unified and simplified process, business owners in the future can benefit more widely from the availability of unified and updated information about existing commercial companies operating in the emirate. The system will also soon allow banks to open bank accounts for companies based in Dubai with complete ease.

-A milestone.

For his part, Ahmed Khalifa Al Qaizi Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Commercial Registration and Licensing Corporation, one of the institutions of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: The launch of the Dubai Unified License represents a milestone in the digitization of government services in Dubai, through the issuance of identification cards for all types of economic institutions under the rule Centralized, unified data taking into account privacy policies. This project will contribute to simplifying and facilitating the procedures of all companies registered in Dubai and its free zones, related to the exchange of data and commercial transactions between them and service providers, including government agencies. The project will also contribute to enabling companies to improve the customer experience and speed up their various commercial transactions when dealing with various entities. From the public and private sectors.

All companies can display their QR code at their headquarters, on their websites, and on their social media accounts, instead of submitting traditional commercial licenses, allowing government agencies, service providers, suppliers, and customers alike to scan the company’s QR code to display information related to it. With it. During the current stage, companies and commercial establishments based in Dubai and its free zones will obtain their own identity and the associated QR code once they complete the procedures for updating their data.

The Dubai Commercial Registration and Licensing Corporation will undertake the task of operating, managing, developing and supervising the “Dubai Unified License” system, in cooperation with the Free Zones Council in the Emirate of Dubai, as the latter will coordinate and enhance the role of free zones with the establishments and companies operating in them on a regular basis for the purposes of updating licensing data and contact information. This helps provide her with her own identification card