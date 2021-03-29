The Department of Economic Development and the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman closed a violating warehouse in the second industrial area of ​​Al Jarf, in the presence of inspectors from the Federal Tax Authority and the Federal Customs Authority, for manufacturing and packaging tobacco and honey products, and the fraudulent goods, which amounted to about 16 thousand products, were confiscated. The market value was estimated at 1.5 million dirhams.

The Director of the Control and Consumer Protection Department at the Department of Economic Development, Ahmed Khair Al-Balushi, said that based on information received from the Federal Customs Authority, the inspectors from the Department and the municipality seized an unlicensed warehouse belonging to one of the tobacco trade stores that manufactures tobacco products and wraps them with international trademarks. Violation and closure of the warehouse and confiscation of goods.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

