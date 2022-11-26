The head of the RKhBZ troops, Kirillov, announced the creation in the United States of a variant of the coronavirus with 80% mortality

The United States has created a variant of the coronavirus that kills 80 percent of laboratory animals. Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the RF Armed Forces, said this during a briefing, he is quoted by RIA News.

According to the head of the RKhBZ troops, an artificial coronavirus pathogen was created within the walls of Boston University in October 2022 based on the omicron strain and the “Wuhan” variant that initially provoked the pandemic. Kirillov also noted that when interacting with a new pathogen, the protective properties of antibodies are reduced by 11 times, and existing vaccines against it are ineffective.

“The modified virus obtained by the Americans caused the death of 80 percent of diseased model animals with the development of atypical neurological symptoms and severe lung damage,” he added, emphasizing that the very fact of such an experiment indicates the absence of a state supervision system for research and development in the United States. works (R&D) in the field of genetic engineering and synthetic biology.

A spokesman for the Department of Defense claims that the study was funded by the US state budget despite the lack of appropriate approval from the national biosafety regulator. He recalled that the Pentagon has a system at its disposal that is able to control the location and use of dangerous pathogens in laboratories located around the world, as well as monitor the results of various experiments.

