Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin admitted that the US position on the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially known as START-3) may change. In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, he explained such conclusions by the political situation in the country.

“Under far-fetched pretexts, the American side renounces its treaty obligations in the field of arms control, which hinder the achievement of global domination. After withdrawing from the ABM Treaty in 2002, the next step of the American side was the denunciation of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, ”Fomin said, noting that the United States was committed to building up its military power.

The deputy minister stressed that when American missiles are deployed in Europe, the Russian side retains the right to “adequate response measures.”

On December 24, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingsley, said that the United States was not interested in extending START. The politician called the missile treaty between Washington and Moscow a bad deal and explained that it was precisely because of this that START “had a hard time in the Senate.”

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Washington to extend the current START-3 treaty “without any conditions for at least a year, in order to be able to conduct meaningful negotiations on all parameters.” US National Security Assistant Robert O’Brien called the initiative a failure.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was signed in 2010 by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. The agreement came into force in 2011 and expires in February 2021.