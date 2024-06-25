The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the body regulating the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched the Third Sector Awards, which are the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of honoring distinguished individuals, entities and initiatives with a unique impact on society.

The awards aim to celebrate exemplary third sector entities and leading local entities, inspire and guide entities and individuals serious about making a social impact, support and build the credibility of the third sector as an effective driver of social impact, in addition to promoting a culture of participation, innovation and social responsibility.

The Executive Director of the Community Participation and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, Hamad Hilal Al Balushi, explained during a press conference yesterday to announce the award that the third sector in Abu Dhabi includes 94 licensed public benefit institutions and associations, 49 companies with a social purpose, and 52 volunteer teams, pointing out that The award includes four axes and six categories, where the public benefit organizations axis includes the categories of the best public benefit organization for the year 2024, and the best and most influential public benefit organization, and the companies axis includes the best company with a social goal, and the company with the most influential social goal, while the volunteer work axis includes The best volunteer team for the year 2024, and the corporate social responsibility axis specializes in the best initiators of corporate social contributions during the year 2024.

Al Balushi stressed that the Department, as the regulating body for the third sector in Abu Dhabi, continues its efforts to support and enable the growth of this vital sector system, believing in its role in advancing comprehensive social and economic development in the emirate, noting that the door to nominations for the award was opened with the announcement of the launch, Nomination applications will continue to be accepted until August 30, while the winners will be announced and honored in the last quarter of this year.

He said: “The Third Sector Awards come in their inaugural session, to be a platform that highlights the efforts made by public benefit institutions, companies with a social purpose, and the private sector through community contributions and corporate social responsibility programs, in addition to volunteer teams, to achieve a positive social impact for all segments of society.” The awards encourage highlighting the positive impact of the sector and creating innovative initiatives, programs and solutions to enhance the quality of life, leading to the creation of a sustainable community development system based on effective and active people.”

Al Balushi added that the vital role played by third sector institutions embodies the extent of the complementarity of roles and the effectiveness of partnerships that lead to optimal community service, stressing that the department will continue to create initiatives and programs that highlight these efforts and achievements achieved, expressing at the same time his wishes to all participants for success, The winners will be announced and honored at the end of this year. The department will organize introductory and awareness-raising workshops targeting institutions and volunteer teams that fall within the third sector system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to introduce the conditions of the competition, eligibility for participation or not, in addition to answering inquiries from licensed institutions in the emirate.

. 195 institutions, public benefit associations, and volunteer teams are included in the third sector awards.