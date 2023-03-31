The Department of Agriculture and Livestock signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which the Sharjah Cooperative will be granted the sale, distribution and marketing of “Seven Sanabel” flour, the product of the wheat farm crop in Maliha, which will be available in the Sharjah Cooperative during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, and the CEO of Sharjah Cooperative, Majid Al Junaid, in the presence of a number of officials of both parties.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and the Sharjah Cooperative, build an effective partnership, contribute to providing commercial and economic solutions for the activities of the two parties, support local agricultural and animal products, in order to achieve stability in their production and marketing, and exchange experiences, practical experiences, marketing and statistical data and information between the two sides. .

The head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, said: The partnership with the “Sharjah Cooperative” comes due to its pioneering role and great experience in the field of retail sale and marketing of products, stressing the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, To support the marketing of the local product through local channels, praising the efforts of the Sharjah Cooperative, and its meaningful role in supporting national projects that enhance the sustainable food security system in Sharjah.

Khalifa Al Tunaiji added that Sharjah Cooperative is the exclusive distributor for selling “Seven Sanabel” flour this year, due to its great marketing and operational expertise. Where it will be available in the last ten days of the blessed Ramadan, in two sizes of 2 kilograms and 5 kilograms, for all uses of baked goods, and it is considered one of the best types, because it contains a high percentage of protein, and is free from any chemicals, indicating that coordination and follow-up with the cooperative will be a continuous imprint to know Consumers’ reactions to the sale and marketing of “Saba Sanabel” flour.

For his part, Majid Al-Junaid, CEO of the Sharjah Cooperative, said: The signing of the memorandum of understanding reflects the keenness of the Sharjah Cooperative to enhance its active presence and its positive and pioneering role in supporting the various national projects launched by the Emirate of Sharjah. , in all its branches, and on its electronic platform, at reasonable and competitive prices; This is in line with our strategies, and in keeping with the visions and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, on the necessity of uniting all efforts, strengthening joint action and upgrading cooperation tools for the success of strategic national projects.

Al-Junaid thanked the Department of Agriculture and Livestock for its efforts in adopting strategic projects that contribute to enhancing food security in Sharjah.