The lighting of the large Christmas tree in the capital's Circular Square became a massive event last Saturday, with scenes that showed thousands of people in attendance. A good number of them decided to take advantage of the initiative launched by the Murcia City Council to promote public transport and decided to take the bus to get to the center, especially from the districts, taking advantage of the free ticket until next January 7 .

However, the demand for the services made available to citizens was such that more than one traveler was left stranded since the vehicles, being completely full, did not make stops at various intermediate points on the routes. Given this situation, the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, assured LA VERDAD that the available resources are being studied to see how it is possible to expand services on the indicated dates that are still ahead.

He wanted to highlight, however, that despite the enormous influx of people to the Circular Square last Saturday, the planned traffic and transportation system avoided any possible collapse and made movements fluid. “The feelings were very positive”, highlighting the use made of the park and ride facilities during that day.