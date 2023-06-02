Denver has crushed Miami at the start of the NBA Finals, 104-93. It was known this was going to be an uphill climb for the Heat, who have become the second team in league history to challenge for the Larry O’Brien Trophy after finishing eighth in their conference. Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets showed their power at home, a territory that still does not know what it is to win a basketball championship and where the team has been practically unbeatable. The Serbian star, after a modest start, closed out another night with a triple double with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. The Canadian Jamal Murray had 26 points and 10 assists in his account. Erik Spoelstra, the coach of the Eastern champions, will have to make adjustments for the second game, which will be played here in Colorado on Sunday.

The NBA Finals began with a big question. What should the Heat do to stop Jokic? The question was cleared in the first minutes. It became clear that Miami’s defense could shut down the Serbian star if they wanted to. The Joker, as they call him, only fired one shot in the 12 minutes of the start. He broke his career-high zero with a pair of foul free throws. And his first basket was seconds before the fourth quarter ran out. Despite this modest start, he closed out the night with 27 points and his ninth triple-double of the playoffs. Murray and Jokic have joined tonight a select group of players who score more than 25 points in their final debut, throw at least 10 passes and get at least five boards. The other two are Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook.

Denver early proved why they dominated the West all season. Ball Stadium is a fortress. Today was the 50th home game of the season. They have only lost seven times. The fans are hungry for the ring, which they have been waiting for since the team entered the NBA in 1976. Locals boast that this is the highest stadium in the league, as basketball is played at 1,600 meters above sea level. When Miami took the field, Denver reminded them that there is less oxygen here.

Jokic shot little early in the game, but showed that he has adhered to Earving’s passing philosophy for many years. magic Johnson. He had 10 assists in the first half. In the second quarter, almost below the basket, Jokic threw the ball to the other end of the court to find free Bruce Brown, who hit a 3-pointer. “Giving a pass makes two people happy. Scoring only makes one happy,” Jokic said a few years ago, quoting the legendary number 32 of the Lakers. After shining on another night, the European star looked relaxed. He didn’t see action for nine days, which has been since they eliminated LeBron James and the Lakers. “I enjoyed it,” the two-time MVP told reporters. “I was in the pool with my family, you can see that I’m a little burned.”

He also had fun on the pitch. Bam Adebayo was in charge of putting pressure on him. At times he had the help of a teammate for a double marking, which left a rival free. Aaron Gordon was the one who took advantage of the defensive experiment ordered by Spoelstra. The power forward had no problem attacking the basket from the paint when he was free. He scored 14 points, all in the first two quarters. It was his best game since the 22 he scored in eliminating the Lakers.

Denver’s disciplined defensive coverage put Miami in trouble. The Easterners had to walk a lot of the ball around the box line to find open players who could shoot three-pointers. Shots from outside were the most popular offensive strategy for the Heat. Without the ability to penetrate the area and with the urgency of quickly cutting the distance on the scoreboard, shots from depth were the bet. In the first half they shot 17 triples, but only scored four (23%). Denver was more effective from long range with 5 of 11.

Adebayo attacks the basket in front of Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets. Jack Dempsey (AP)

At halftime, four of Denver’s eight players were in double digits. In Miami, on the other hand, only Adebayo had scored more than ten. This became the offensive engine of the Heat with a great presence in the paint and achieving 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Jimmy Butler had just 13 points in what has been his poorest crop in the playoffs. Point guard Max Strus went scoreless on ten shots in 21 minutes of play. Among the adjustments the Heat coach made was giving more minutes to Kyle Lowry, a seasoned veteran who was already a champion with Toronto. This managed to give more starts and revolutionize the attack. Lowry scored eleven points on the night.

The distance between the locals and their rivals increased quarter by quarter. The advantage in the first was only nine points. At halftime there were 17. This stretched to 21 at the end of the third period. In the last, the Nuggets seemed to take their foot off the gas, allowing Miami to close the gap thanks to a 10-0 run and hitting six 3-pointers. Help came from an unexpected player. Haywood Highsmith came off the bench and scored 12 points in the final minutes. The Heat managed to cut the gap to ten points, but it seemed to be a concession from the locals.

