The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time in their history!

The Denver Nuggets did not fail in the most important event in their history. With a victory in front of their fans, Nikola Jokic’s team was crowned NBA champion for the first time, after beating the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday, in the fifth game of the finals.

Jokic, a center with a unique talent to assist his teammates, masterfully directed an orchestra meticulously tuned by a coach, Michael Malone, and a sports management team that have worked in unison for eight years.



The statistics supported the Nuggets in their fabulous seasonin which they achieved first place in the Western Conference and dispatched the Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves (4-1), the Kevin Durant Suns (4-2) and the LeBron James Lakers without major problems in the playoffs. (4-0).

In the end, the modest Nuggets managed to be crossed out this Monday from the list of 11 teams without a ring.

