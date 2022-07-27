Those who were happiest with the denunciations of the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, in the Capitol and in international organizations were the analysts of the intelligence and national security services and the advisers of the main congressmen who, since 1969, have exercised their power to intervene in Mexico and take control of Mexico.

The PRI leader has the right to seek US allies, just at a time when those strategic decision centers are preparing their weapons to attack Mexico over the issue of trade agreement consultations-panels-sanctions.

It is the first time that the PRI resorts to the protection of the structures of geopolitical domination and security in the United States. And although the PRI leader has the freedom to seek allies, it would not have been bad if he began the exposition of himself accrediting himself as the national president of the PRI, of the PRI? Yes, of the PRI…

From the PRI that was born from the bowels of the State in 1929 to be a State party and function as such until 2018.

From the PRI that was inaugurated in 1929 with a great fraud against José Vasconcelos, including the use of physical institutional violence against the opposition.

From the PRI that exercised power as an authoritarian, hegemonic and almost unique party until 1978.

Of the PRI that controlled all the electoral processes from the Federal Electoral Commission of the Interior until the 1988 fraud committed by the PRI against Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas began the discredit,

From the PRI that turned the presidential finger into an exhibition of the absolute power of the President of the Republic above the will of the citizens.

From the PRI that controlled the registration of parties and only allowed a real opposition party, the PAN, although without allowing aspirations beyond the legislative ones.

From the PRI today allied with the PAN, yes, from the PAN itself, he committed the worst electoral fraud in the past, crushed the presidential candidacy in 1988 with a smear campaign, wanted to steal the presidential victory in 2000, although they allied in the 2006 to commit fraud against the PRD candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

From the PRI that in Salinism was denounced as responsible for the political assassination of more than 500 PRD members.

From the PRI that enthusiastically received the presidential candidacy of Luis Donaldo Colosio, but later disdained him until he was kicked out of the party and in the end, since 1992, it is the PRI of Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s neoliberal project allied with the US economy.

From the PRI that carried out and justified brutal repressions that continue to mark the country’s bloody political history, such as the assassination of the peasant leader Rubén Jaramillo, the repression of students, the crushing by force of the 1968 student movement, of the prisons full of dissident political prisoners, of the imprisonment of union leaders such as Demetrio Vallejo and Valentín Campa for political reasons, of the party as an instrument of power of the most repressive president in history –almost at the level of Porfirio Díaz– who was Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, one of the political heroes of Porfirio Munoz Ledo.

From the PRI that founded the structure of the Mexican political system that continues to function to this day.

Of the PRI that built a political doctrine that continues to dominate national life because the PRI has contributed to the annulment of the political and civic consciousness of Mexicans.

From the PRI that fought with fraud and repression against the PAN and the PRD and today appears, submissive, protected by the protection of that PAN and that PRD that have forgiven him for all his chicanery.

From the Salinas neoliberal PRI from 1981 to 2018 that can summarize his incompetence of government with a devaluation of the exchange rate that made the dollar go from 12.50 in 1976 to 20,000 pesos with the three zeros that Salinas cunningly took away.

In short, the PRI that subordinated Mexico to the geopolitical and national security interests of the United States in exchange for a treaty that inherits 80% of the population in situations of varying degrees of poverty.

Policy for dummies: Politics is in the history books.

