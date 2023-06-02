The spouses are very close to Sevilla and rejoiced for the victory of the Europa League: they were targeted by the insults of some Giallorossi fans

There was also a complaint. Patricia Venegas, wife of Luis Alberto, Lazio midfielder, has decided to take legal action after being threatened and heavily insulted via social media by Roma fans who “wished” her too to die.

On Instagram — Mrs. Patricia gave the news directly through her Instagram profile: “Here’s how sick people are, for celebrating my team that I’ve been supporting for a lifetime and yesterday won the cup. And the worst thing is that I didn’t receive just one. I also want to say that all those who have dedicated themselves to sending this type of message have been denounced ”. Among the most unspeakable messages: “Daughter of putt…, died of malignant cancer, you must died badly, you must burst”.

Violent wave — A trail of messages has been directed towards Patricia Venegas as a target after some Instagram messages from Luis Alberto coinciding with the Europa League final between Rome and Sevilla. The Lazio midfielder has always been a fan of Sevilla, the team he would like to play for again. On social media he released a video with his exultation for the success of the Spaniards in Budapest. With a dedication to Sergio Rico, the Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper who was the victim of a serious accident due to a fall from his horse: “Come on my friend, we have to celebrate this cup”. See also Lionel Messi's statistics at Paris Saint Germain in France: does he deserve the boos?

