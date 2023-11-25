In a conversation with Moslenta, dentist-surgeon, implantologist, periodontist, orthopedist, orthodontist, chief physician of AVRORACLINIC Aram Davidyan warned about the dangerous consequences of irregular teeth brushing.

“Immediately after brushing your teeth, plaque begins to accumulate on their surface again. In the first hours, deposits do not pose a threat to health. However, after some time, after about two to three days, the plaque becomes aggressive and dangerous and begins to release substances that destroy the hard tissues of the tooth,” the specialist said.

Gradually, the deposits become more and more numerous, and in the future they cause caries and inflammation of the gums and bone tissue. In addition, there is another negative factor – toxins that enter the blood through the surface of the gums. According to Davidian, by brushing your teeth daily at home, you neutralize the harmful effects of plaque and prevent it from ruining your health.

