Dentist Losev: due to poor hygiene of wisdom teeth, the risk of caries increases

Each person should decide on the need to remove wisdom teeth individually, but due to poor hygiene caused by the inaccessibility of these teeth, the risk of caries increases significantly, warned dentist Vladimir Losev. He is such an opinion expressed in conversation with Life.

Losev explained that wisdom teeth, also known as “eights”, are rudimentary and there is not enough room in the mouth for them. As a result, they often fail to fully erupt. This, in turn, can provoke pressure on adjacent teeth, malocclusion, displacement of the dentition, discomfort in the gums and oral mucosa.

Another problem of wisdom teeth, the doctor called their inaccessibility and, as a result, poor hygiene, which significantly increases the risk of caries and other diseases of the oral cavity. For this reason, nine out of ten patients in the dentist’s office decide to remove the “eights”, Losev emphasized.

At the same time, if the wisdom teeth have fully erupted, do not put pressure on the dentition and are easily accessible for cleaning, they can be saved, the dentist added.

Earlier, orthodontist Maria Malakhova called bacteria the main cause of bad breath. According to the doctor, plaque becomes a breeding ground for them, which is poorly cleaned during daily care or accumulates in hard-to-reach places in the oral cavity.