Andrey Lugansky, General Director of the dental clinic Dentaire Avenir Clinique, said on June 20 that a new GOST began to operate in Russia, which contains quality requirements for children’s and adult toothbrushes.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he said that according to the new requirements, the synthetic fiber in the bushes of the brush should be free of burrs, the bristles should be straight, and the presence of loose fiber is considered unacceptable. Also, most people are recommended to use daily brushes, floss and other oral hygiene products.

Lugansky noted that GOST does not take into account all the specifics and variety of toothbrushes on the market. According to him, updating the standards is a necessary solution. At the same time, he believes that in order to increase the responsibility of citizens for their health, an information campaign is needed at the state level, as well as deeper training of hygienists.

As the specialist emphasized, at the moment in many medical institutions the work of hygienists or periodontal hygienists is performed by therapists and is limited mainly to the removal of tartar. Lugansky said that an integrated approach is needed, taking into account the patient’s chronic diseases, dietary restrictions, lifestyle, and individual requirements for dental hygiene.

According to Lugansky, the level of awareness of proper oral hygiene among the population is rather low. As a rule, people go to the doctor already with a toothache. Even those who are conscious about their health and focused on prevention often make significant gaps in visiting the dentist. Insufficient attention to prevention leads to the fact that even children suffer from caries, the expert pointed out.

The attitude to prevention determines the difference in the reasons for patients to visit the dentist. Abroad, root canal treatment or tooth extraction accounts for the lowest percentage of requests, mainly treatment consists in adjusting prevention methods throughout the patient’s life, Lugansky said.

Earlier, on May 10, Luiza Avtandilyan, dentist and head physician of the Smilestudio clinic, called smoking the most damaging habit for teeth. She noted that this addiction can lead to a variety of problems, ranging from the appearance of bad breath, discoloration and weakening of tooth enamel, and ending with oncology.