Using whitening toothpastes on an ongoing basis can result in irreversible consequences for the hard tissues of teeth, reports dentist-therapist “SM-Dentistry” Elina Khilo on March 19.

“You can use them (whitening pastes. – Ed.) for one or two weeks maximum. If a person begins to use them on a regular basis for a long period of time (a month or more), this can cause irreversible damage to the hard tissues of the teeth,” the expert said in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

The doctor also noted that rubbing lemon juice with salt or soda into the enamel to whiten teeth leads not only to increased sensitivity, but also to an uneven effect and damage to the coating.

Whitening with hydrogen peroxide at home is no less harmful to dental health. It is fraught with burns of the mucous membrane and increased sensitivity.

In addition, bleaching using activated carbon has harmful consequences: this method can damage not only the mucous membrane, but the enamel. Also, the consequences of using traditional methods of cosmetic dental care include thinning of the enamel, the development of bleeding gums, an allergic rash in the mouth and irritation of the mucous membranes inside the mouth.

“For gentle and safe teeth whitening at home, you should contact a dentist who will prescribe the necessary procedures for you,” said the dentist.

In February, dentist Victoria Sheludkova listed sweets that can be eaten without harming your teeth. She included lollipops and chewing gum with xylitol. She explained that xylitol is a sweetener that is not at all absorbed by bacteria, and also normalizes the acid-base balance of the oral cavity after eating, and this already significantly reduces the development of caries.