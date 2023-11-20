Svetlana Trifonova, a dentist at the Stolitsa Medical Center, listed the consequences of delaying the treatment of caries.

In conversation with the agency runews24.ru on Monday, November 20, the specialist emphasized that tooth decay develops gradually. At first it affects only the enamel, and then penetrates the dentin, which is located underneath it. It is quite soft, so caries develops quickly in it. The development of caries in children is especially rapid.

According to the doctor, if caries is not cured in time, an extensive lesion will form in the tooth and it may even reach the point that it becomes hollow inside, its walls will be destroyed. This tooth may not be restored even with a good filling. A specialist may offer ceramic restoration, but that will cost a different amount.

In addition, the doctor warned that advanced caries can reach the pulp, but it can reach the nerve of the tooth. Inflammation there can be either asymptomatic or painful. In this case, it is necessary to treat the canals. After such restoration, the tooth cannot be restored with a filling. In 90% of cases you will need to install a ceramic column or inlay.

The doctor strongly recommended that if you have tooth pain, you should consult a doctor and not try to save yourself with painkillers. There may be a cyst in the tooth. If a tooth starts to hurt and then goes away, the situation still continues to worsen, only unnoticed by the person. This can lead to swelling of the cheek, severe pain that cannot be relieved by painkillers, the release of pus through the gums and the spread of pus into the bones.

On November 16, dentist Elena Dunaeva in a conversation with Life.ru said that tooth inflammation can take a chronic form. With this option, complications will include enlarged lymph nodes, chronic sinusitis and damage to the jaw bone, the TV channel notes. “360”.

In October, the chief physician of the Estet dental clinic network, Sabit Aliyev, also spoke about the dangerous consequences of refusing to treat caries. According to him, in particular, refusal to treat caries can lead to stomach problems, the site writes kp.ru.

In September, dentist, Ph.D. Lucia Rozakova in conversation with RT warned that sugary foods have a damaging effect on tooth enamel. The most harmful effects are caused by tea with sugar, juices, compotes and soda. She emphasized that even one sip of a sweet drink triggers the release of acid by plaque bacteria and, as a result, starts the process of caries formation, the TV channel notes. “Star”.