It is not necessary to remove wisdom teeth if they are healthy, growing at the right angle and fully erupted through the gum. On Friday, April 14, he told “Gazeta.Ru” dentist-surgeon of JSC “Medicine” Roman Egorov.

“The decision to remove wisdom teeth is always an individual one. You should consult with a dentist about the condition and health of the “eights” in order to understand whether removal is really necessary and what time to choose for this, ”he emphasized.

The expert explained that getting rid of wisdom teeth is necessary if they lack space in the jaw. Otherwise, as the “eight” grows, they will deviate from their normal location and may affect adjacent teeth, causing malocclusion.

In addition, according to Yegorov, it is worthwhile to immediately consult a doctor if the tooth has begun to erupt and the gum has become inflamed over it. However, hidden “eights” that do not cause discomfort can also become a source of problems and complications.

“Asymptomatic cyst growth can be expected from such a tooth. Its source is the follicle that surrounds the tooth germ. Often, cysts or tumors are so large that they become dangerous, ”said the dentist.

The expert called adolescence – 14-15 years old – the optimal period for the planned removal of wisdom teeth. In this case, the recovery after the operation is faster and less painful, since the tooth has not yet erupted, and its roots have not finished forming.

Earlier, on March 31, the dentist-orthodontist “SM-Stomatology”, Ph.D. Natalya Yurchenko, during a conversation with Izvestia, called the consequences of improper growth of wisdom teeth. This can cause discomfort, pain, tooth decay and gum disease, as they are often difficult to reach with brushing and flossing.

Another possible problem is the displacement of other teeth and, as a result, the curvature of the dentition. Finally, improper growth of “eights” can lead to inflammation of the mucous membrane around the teeth and, as a result, the development of infection.