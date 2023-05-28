Dentist Chernov called the absence of teeth the cause of headaches and problems with the gastrointestinal tract

Andrey Chernov, an orthopedic dentist of the Smile-at-Once Innovative Technology Dentistry Network, named an unexpected cause of headaches. According to him, they are caused by a long absence of chewing teeth and ignoring the implantation procedure, transmits “Gazeta.Ru”.

The specialist noted that people, for aesthetic reasons, primarily restore their front teeth, leaving chewing teeth for later, however, their absence can provoke problems with the gastrointestinal tract (GIT), muscle hypertonicity due to the fact that a person chews on only one side, and resulting in facial asymmetry.

“In addition, due to the absence of teeth, the bite is disturbed, the position of the jaw changes. This can cause headaches, ”Chernov explained.

The doctor added that because of the missing tooth, the rest may also suffer, for example, neighboring and opposite ones lose their support, and the bone at the site of the extracted tooth atrophies. This complicates the procedure for prosthetics later.

Earlier, Nikolai Ozhereliev, a dentist and chief physician of the Kurkino Medical Dental Center, warned that improper brushing of teeth can lead to heart disease.