Dentists distinguish conditionally useful and harmful sweets. About how often you can eat sweets without harm to your teeth, and which of them are useful, Izvestia was told on April 3 by Lyudmila Shemyakina, a dentist-therapist at SM-Dentistry.

“Conditionally useful sweets include natural marmalade, dark chocolate, natural marshmallow. Harmful – toffee, caramel and lollipops. These sweets stick to the teeth, clog up in the gaps and remain in the oral cavity for a long time, which contributes to the development of caries, ”Shemyakina said.

Speaking about how often you can eat sweets without harm, the dentist gave recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), according to which you can eat such foods no more than once or twice a week.

In addition, as the doctor noted, sweets should be eaten as a dessert after the main meal. According to her, in no case should you snack on sweets or replace the main meal.

“Children can be given sweets once a day after breakfast or lunch. The amount of such products that is harmless to the child depends on his age. So, children from four to six years old can eat no more than two sweets a day. From the age of 6 to 12, it is absolutely impossible to abuse sweets, because during this period the enamel matures and teeth are formed for the rest of their lives, ”Shemyakina warned.

She concluded by recommending brushing your teeth after sweets to minimize the risk of cavities and neutralize the negative effects of sugar. In this case, according to her, it will be harmless to the teeth.

On March 21, Natalya Savinova, a dental hygienist at Medicina JSC (clinic of academician Roitberg), told how to brush your teeth properly. She noted that the procedure should be carried out at least twice a day – after breakfast and before bedtime. In this case, you can not press hard on the teeth with a brush and make translational movements, as when polishing. Too aggressive actions can damage tooth enamel.