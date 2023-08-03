Alessandro Impagnatiello hospitalized, in very serious condition: in reality it was a hoax, the denial arrived

The denial has arrived on the news that concerns him Alexander Impagnetiello, the 30-year-old who put an end to his partner Giulia Tramontano, pregnant in the seventh month. They said he was hospitalized in very serious condition, but in reality it is not true.

This news was given by the former Big Brother contestant, Gwendolyn Canessanow commentator and influencer.

The social star through some stories on Instagram, said that Alessandro Impagnetiello was hospitalized. This is because some prison inmates would have it emasculated. In the message he said:

I’ve just received some news and I want to let you know: do you remember Alessandro, the one who committed the crime of his fiancée Giulia? Well, I just found out that the other inmates in prison emasculated him. They cut everything off.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM GUENDALINA CANESSA

And then the guards saved him, because he was bleeding heavily. The news didn’t come out, they told me internally. That’s it, it’s internal news but it hasn’t come out yet.

Guendalica Canessa herself then confirmed the news, after one of her followers commented his own story.

The message on the news of Alessandro Impgnatiello

A woman has answered to the stories of the ex gieffina and in the private message, which the influencer then published, it said: “Hello Guendalina, this is very true news, a guard who was the husband of one of my clients rescued him… However long live prison justice.”

This news, however, was early denial by all official bodies. The Guarantor of the Prisoners of Milan himself, Francesco Maisto in an interview with The Reformisthe has declared: “It’s not true, it’s a huge hoax. Impgnatiello is fine and is in a separate and monitored ward of the prison!”

Alessandro Impagnatiello is under arrest for the crime of his partner pregnant in the seventh month, Julia Tramontano. In her confession she said it was stressed outbecause for about a year he had been carrying on two different relationships.

From the autopsy on the body of the 29-year-old, it emerged that they are well 39 the blows he inflicted on her. The first probably in the neck part, while she was turn. In fact, she didn’t even have time to defend herself.